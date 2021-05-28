Titan Medical Stock Jumps After Medtronic's $10M Second Milestone Payment

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.19% to 34,326.95 while the NASDAQ fell 0.70% to 14,074. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.12% to 4,249.99. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,475,350 cases with around 599,960 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 29,570,880 cases and 377,030 deaths, while Brazil reported over 17,452,610 COVID-19 cases with 488,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 176,329,880 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,813,670 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.