Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gadsden, AL

The #1 Best Diet for a Healthy Heart, According to a Doctor

By Jeff Csatari
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At age 61, physician Akil Taherbhai, MD, decided to overhaul his diet. The family medicine specialist based in Gadsden, Alabama, was lying on a hospital gurney being wheeled into the operating room for open-heart bypass surgery. Watching the overhead lights go by, he had a revelation: "Do I want to continue like this?" he asked himself. "I had a choice to make: To sit in a rocking chair living vicariously through my children and waiting for death or take control of my diet."

www.eatthis.com
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Gadsden, AL
Gadsden, AL
Health
Gadsden, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Diet Drink#Heart Health#Healthy Eating#Md#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Diets
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
Longevity
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Meditation
Related
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Becoming Obese, According to Science

Obesity is an American epidemic. Last September, the number of Americans with obesity—defined as a body mass index over 30—was 42%, the highest ever. That's a problem because gaining weight isn't just about the pounds. Obesity comes with the risk of serious diseases like cardiovascular disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes, and you might be far down that track before symptoms surface. "Most of the diseases that come with obesity are insidious and silent," says Kuldeep Singh, MD, director of the Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy Hospital Baltimore. These are some of the signs you're becoming obese or even have one of the health conditions caused by obesity. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DietsPosted by
EatThis

Eating This in Childhood Makes You More Likely to Become Obese, Study Says

With nearly one-fifth of U.S. residents aged 20 and over on a diet at any given time, countless adults are hyper-aware of what they're eating on a daily basis. However, during childhood, many people give little thought to what they're consuming, relying on the adults around them to make sound nutritional choices on their behalf. Unfortunately, this may be a riskier proposition than you might imagine, as new research suggests that eating certain types of food as a child may have lifelong repercussions for your health.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Want to Get Lean After 40? Do These Exercises, Say Experts

If you're looking to get fitter and leaner as you enter middle age—a time in your life when your body begins to fight wear-and-tear, joint pain, and the inexorable decline muscle mass and metabolism—you may have some specific questions. Should you do cardio? Should you do strength training? Should you eat at a calorie deficit? Should you drink plenty of water?
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement for a Flat Belly, Says Dietitian

Unfortunately, there aren't many shortcuts to getting a flat belly: if this is your goal, then good old-fashioned diet and exercise are your best friends in achieving it. That said, there are simple tweaks you can make that will help you along the way—like taking the right supplements to ensure your body can absorb certain essential nutrients while flushing out waste more effectively, and your metabolism is functioning optimally. According to Trista Best, a registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, the best supplement for a flat belly is digestive enzymes. Never heard of them? It's time to get to know these powerful natural substances. (And while you're at it, here are the 10 Easiest Flat Belly Hacks You Need to Try.)
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Too Much Bread, Says Science

From toast at breakfast to rolls with dinner, is an essential component of many people's meals. And while many people associate consuming bread with weight gain, an expanding waistline isn't the only potential side effect of eating too much bread. (Related: The Biggest Danger Sign You're Eating Too Much Bread, Say Experts.)
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Want a Lean Body? Do This One Exercise Over All Others, Say Experts

As our resident trainer always likes to tell us, if you want "lean up" and slim down, you need to start by eating the right foods every day—and preferably at a calorie deficit. Now, with that out of the way, the logical next question is: What's the single best form of exercise you should be doing to help you get that lean body? We asked scores of exercise experts, trainers, and doctors for their answers, and we confess that we're not totally surprised by their answers.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Using Cooking Spray, Say Dietitians

When you're trying to prevent food from sticking to a pan or griddle, cooking spray can be a godsend. It creates a consistent coating of oil, allowing you to use less than you would if you were simply pouring it on. The result? You can save some major calories. (And if that's your current mission, you'll definitely want to scope out these 40 Food Swaps That Cut Thousands of Calories.)
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Things to Never Do After Age 60, Say Experts

Youth may be wasted on the young, but as we mature, some of us make our bodies age faster than they should. It's all too easy to slip into unhealthy habits that soon become comfortable patterns, and their familiarity belies the fact that they can seriously take the shine off your golden years. To achieve optimum health, these are five things experts say you should never do after age 60. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking CBD Supplements, Says Science

CBD, which stands for cannabidiol, has been shown to provide several health benefits to the body and mind, including stress relief, alleviation of chronic pain, and may even help those with epilepsy manage seizures. It may even treat acne, anxiety, drug addiction, and high blood pressure. As is the case...
Skin CarePosted by
EatThis

10 Ways to Look 10 Years Younger, Say Dermatologists

Looking younger doesn't come from a magical potion, but that's the good news: The power is actually within you. With a few simple tweaks to your daily routine, you can manage to be the person everyone says looks great for their age. To find out exactly what to do, we reached out to Dr. Angela J. Lamb, the Director of the Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice and an Associate Professor of Dermatology. She shared with us her most essential advice for looking 10 years younger, and you can read them right here. Click through to see every one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

This One Exercise Move Slows Down Aging, Claims Fitness Coach

It's easy to see why the handstand is usually lumped into the category of "exercises normal people rarely do." It appears so high effort, so low reward—and it definitely doesn't look like it'll make you break a worthwhile sweat. If anything, it looks as though you'll break a limb. But those who practice yoga or perform the move regularly will tell you that handstands come with a range of healthy benefits for both your mind and your body.
YogaPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Meditating Just 12 Minutes Per Day, Says Study

Roughly a decade ago, the fashionable wellness trend of bite-size, religion-free meditation began to surge in popularity. With the explosion of the Headspace app, healthy exercisers and working professionals from Silicon Valley to London were all of a sudden putting in their earbuds, firing up their smartphone, and disappearing into their thoughts for 10, 15, or 20 minutes at a time—on lunch breaks, on subway cars, in check-out lines, or at home before eating breakfast. Today, Headspace has been downloaded tens of millions of times, and has spawned a series of formidable competitors, such as Calm.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Do These Exercises for a Toned and Healthy Summer Body, Says Trainer

It should probably come as no surprise that, as a professional trainer based in sunny Los Angeles, I routinely work with clients who voice their strong interest in looking their best in a swimsuit. If you're someone with similar goals in mind, I'll tell you the same thing that I tell them: If you want to feel great, be healthy, and look your best, you need to eat a diet rich in whole foods, you need to cut down on alcohol, you need to get plenty of sleep, and you need to exercise.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Too Much Peanut Butter

What is there to say? Peanut butter is the best. And it's not just because of the nostalgia of having PB&Js for lunch as a kid. There are numerous benefits you can reap by adding this spread to your diet, as it's a great source of plant-based protein, healthy fats, and even essential micronutrients like manganese, vitamin E, magnesium, and niacin.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Popular Costco Foods That Help You Lose Weight, Say Dietitians

Costco is like a magical wonderland full of all kinds of delicious foods, products, electronics, and so much more. And yet, while this wholesale store is great for snagging good deals, it can be hard to identify a few healthy foods to help you lose weight. Especially when the shelves are overflowing with options! That's why we consulted registered dietitians to help you choose a few Costco foods to help you lose weight the next time you shop for groceries.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The One Type of Walking You're Not Doing Enough Of, Says Science

Brisk walking is a form of exercise that leading scientists say can add up to 20 years to your life. As tons of research has shown, hitting the pavement daily for brisk ways can boost your brain, work your muscles, protect your heart, and elevate your sense of wellbeing. If you're really challenging yourself, you can even walk your way to a flatter stomach. (Oh, and if you take your walks at first light? You'll find yourself sleeping so much better.)
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect Shopping for Groceries Online Has on Your Health

If you've been doing more of your grocery shopping online these days, it's likely been a wiser choice for your health than you realized. Online grocery shopping has provided an extra safety net for consumers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and a newly published study suggests that there's another benefit to your health that it might have delivered.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Raven-Symoné Says This Exact Diet Helped Her Lose 30 Pounds

Raven-Symoné has recently shed a staggering 30 pounds, and now, she's sharing her secrets to weight loss success with the world. In a new interview with Good Morning America, Raven-Symoné reveals that it's her eating habits alone that have helped her transform. "I do very minimal exercise," the star admits.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Taking Zinc, New Study Says

You've heard it's good for shortening colds, but now zinc has been shown to possibly have a more wide-ranging benefit. According to a new study in Nature Comunications, the chemical element may be good for regulating blood pressure, an important new finding. Read on to see 5 major effects of zinc, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.