Bottineau, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Bottineau

Posted by 
Bottineau Times
Bottineau Times
 18 days ago

BOTTINEAU, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aEVr2Rk00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Bottineau Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

