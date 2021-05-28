Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

On a Diet? Eat These 11 Foods, Say Experts

By Alek Korab
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzcj7_0aEVr0gI00

On a diet? Eat these foods, say experts—and also make sure they feel right for life. You should like them. Enjoy them. Desire them. "When food cravings are reduced, it is easier to stay within a calorie deficit in order to lose weight," says Melissa Mitri, MS, RDN, Owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition, LLC. "Your body also has to work harder to break down protein than carbs or fats, which burns more calories. The best 'diet' is one that you can sustain for life, where you can eat nourishing, energizing foods that help you meet your weight loss goals." With that in mind, Mitri and Lorraine Kearney BASc, CDN, CEO New York City Nutrition and Certified Dietitian Nutritionist, provided us with their best foods to eat when on a diet. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.

On a Diet? Eat Whole Wheat Bread, Pasta and Grains

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTQ3u_0aEVr0gI00
Shutterstock

"Many of my clients fear eating bread when we first start working towards their health goals, but bread can be part of a balanced diet," says Kearney. "The glucose from bread and other carbohydrates is the body's main source of energy and also helps support brain function. Pairing a slice of whole wheat toast with avocado and an egg is a great breakfast option as it contains healthy fats, complex carbohydrates, and protein."

2

On a Diet? Eat Tuna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1GT7_0aEVr0gI00
Shutterstock

"Tuna is a low fat, lean protein source that is naturally low in calories. Research shows that diets higher in protein are most effective for weight loss," says Mitri. "Tuna contains a whopping 29 grams of protein with only 132 calories per 4 ounce serving. To reduce added calories and fat, choose tuna packed in water, not oil."

3

On a Diet? Eat Frozen Vegetables

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxR5k_0aEVr0gI00
Shutterstock

"Frozen vegetables are fantastic to have on hand to whip up a delicious meal at home," says Kearney. "Frozen vegetables are picked at peak ripeness and then blanched to preserve their bright colors, and maintain their nutritional value. Simply add them to a pan with a little olive oil and season with garlic and onion powder and pair with a grain and lean protein."

4

On a Diet? Eat Eggs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPcvS_0aEVr0gI00
Shutterstock

"Eggs are one of the best foods to eat when you're trying to lose weight." says Mitri. "Eggs are packed with high-quality protein, and are thus very satiating. And unless you have high cholesterol, you can eat the whole egg without worry. Studies have shown that eating eggs specifically for breakfast increased weight loss on a calorie-restricted diet. Having eggs for breakfast sets your metabolism on the right path for the day, so you are satisfied for longer and experience less cravings."

5

On a Diet? Eat Fruit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZJdg_0aEVr0gI00
Shutterstock

"Yes, fruit is not a bad food and does not cause weight gain! Fruit has gotten such a bad reputation nowadays, with many popular diets adding fruit to their 'do not eat' list. However, there is no research to back this up," says Mitri. "In fact, studies have shown that those who eat more fruit actually tend to weigh less! Therefore, the old saying of 'an apple a day keeps the doctor away' still applies today."

6

On a Diet? Eat Dark Chocolate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0dQC_0aEVr0gI00
iStock

"Dark chocolate contains 3.4g of iron per 1 oz. serving and rich in a polyphenol known as flavonols which helps support insulin sensitivity, increase HDL and lower LDL," says Kearney. "When purchasing dark chocolate remember to read the ingredient list as some brands include added sugars, artificial flavors and may process the chocolate with an alkali. This alkali processing is also known as Dutch processing and can significantly decrease the antioxidant benefits of flavonols. Opt for a dark chocolate that is 70% or above."

7

On a Diet? Eat Leafy Green Vegetables

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Msa3n_0aEVr0gI00
Shutterstock

"Leafy greens such as kale, spinach, collard greens, and swiss chard are some of the best vegetables for weight loss," says Mitri. "They are naturally low in calories and carbs, but packed with fiber to keep you full. Fiber is an essential nutrient in any weight loss diet, and may also support a healthy gut and heart. In fact, several studies have shown fiber-packed foods like leafy greens can increase weight loss."

8

On a Diet? Eat Skinless Chicken Breast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZsLr7_0aEVr0gI00
iStock

"Eating more lean protein foods like chicken can support weight loss and reduce cravings. One study showed that consuming at least 25% of your calories from protein can cut food cravings by up to 60%," says Mitri.

9

On a Diet? Eat Bananas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zlVL1_0aEVr0gI00
Shutterstock

"Bananas are a great source of fiber, potassium, vitamin B6 and vitamin C," says Kearney. "They're a great pre workout snack as potassium helps prevent muscle cramps and is needed for muscle contraction, plus the glucose from the banana helps with endurance. I love to pair a banana with 1-2 tablespoons of peanut butter before breaking a sweat."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXAfr_0aEVr0gI00
Shutterstock

"Diet culture has created a fear of eating fruit as it contains sugar, but there is nothing to fear about eating fruit," says Kearney. "Fruit has many wonderful health benefits to the body as it contains fiber, vitamins and minerals that are needed to support your body. One cup of raspberries contains 8g of fiber and helps stabilize blood sugar. The fiber keeps you full for longer and can decrease the need or want for snacking later."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cpapj_0aEVr0gI00
Shutterstock

"Many diets on the market focus on restricting foods that you love and make you believe you must omit them to reach your health goals, but restriction can lead to an unhealthy relationship with food to where we view food as 'good' or 'bad.'" says Kearney. "This may lead to binge eating later on and promote feelings of guilt. If you do consume foods that taste good to you, enjoy them and move on! All foods can be part of a balanced diet, and when we tell ourselves we will never eat that XYZ food again it causes an all or nothing mentality – I am going to eat all this food now, because I am never going to have it again. This causes us to eat past our natural hunger and fullness cues to where we feel uncomfortably full." Keep reading for one more essential piece of advice.

12

Final Word From the Nutritionist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BoJpc_0aEVr0gI00
Shutterstock

"Next time you eat, pay attention to how hungry you are when you start, and how your body responds as you start to get full," says Kearney. "We all have a natural fullness scale to where our body identifies when we have consumed enough food, but sometimes we don't listen to it because we are too distracted when eating, or the 'rules' of many fad diets dictate when and how much to eat. The best way to work towards your health goals is to be gentle with yourself, listen to your body's needs, and pay attention to how food makes you think and feel." As now that you've got a great foundation, don't miss these additional 19 Weight Loss Foods That Really Work, Say Experts.

EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snack Foods#Healthy Food#Lose Weight#Fad Diet#Food Cravings#Ms#Rdn#Melissa Mitri Nutrition#Llc#New York City Nutrition#Pasta And Grains#Fruit#Dutch#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Diets
News Break
Nutrition
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Pickles, Say Experts

To the uneducated eye, pickles seem like a healthy food. What could be so detrimental about a cucumber soaked in vinegar, right? While it's true that the sandwich-side staple is not as unhealthy as alternatives—like, say, a handful of potato chips—pickles do pack a slightly concerning punch. The culprit here, ultimately, is the salt content.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Food To Eat Before Going for a Walk, Says Dietitian

As the weather gets warmer and the days grow longer, going for a walk in the morning seems like the ideal way to start the day. And while going for a walk may not seem like it's doing much for your body, consistently taking a walk can actually help you to lose weight. Walking is considered a workout like any other, which means properly fueling your body before going for a long walk is crucial. So what would be considered the best food to eat before going for a walk?
NutritionPosted by
Parade

You Are What You Eat! Nutritionists Say These Are the 18 Best Foods for Gut Health

The gut, the gastrointestinal tract and the bacteria that encompass it, has come to the forefront of health and nutrition in recent years. “The words ‘go with your gut,’ have taken on a whole new meaning these days, because science has shown us that there is a strong connection between your health and the microbes that live within your gut,” says Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, creator of BetterThanDieting.com and author of Read It Before You Eat It: Taking You from Label to Table. “These organisms help us to fight infection and may prevent the risks of diseases like heart disease, diabetes and even cognitive health.”
DietsPosted by
Mix 94.1

Want to Try Rebel Wilson’s Diet? Here’s the Secret, and Exactly What to Eat

Rebel Wilson lost more than 60 pounds during her "Year of Health" by following a diet called the Mayr Method, which is based on healthy vegetables, high-protein foods, and being mindful about eating, avoiding added sugars and stress-eating that leads to reaching for junk food. Here is exactly how to follow the method, which is a nearly 100-year-old approach to healthy weight loss that combines smaller portions, plant-based foods and walking for gentle but consistent calorie-burning every day.
Peterborough, NHConcord Monitor

Intuitive eating is a non-diet approach to a balanced lifestyle

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Tiffany Calcutt had to completely change the way she interacted with clients. As the owner of Harvest Nutrition and Wellness in Peterborough, Calcutt had traditionally operated in a way that really mimicked what she learned in school: counting calories, focusing on weight loss, protein, exercise. It varied from client to client, but it almost always meant a trip to the scale to track progress.
Dietspsychologytoday.com

How to Manage a Diet When Someone Else Is Managing Your Food

The biggest obstacle a dieter faces is lack of control over the food being prepared. This can be the case in the workplace or at home. Buying calorie-controlled meals from a weight-loss organization can help dieters stay on track, although lifestyle choices can still interfere. Ideally, dieters should take the...
DietsPosted by
92.9 NIN

To Have a Smaller Waist, Lower BMI and a Healthier Diet, Eat This Daily

In an effort to eat healthier, lose weight and shrink waist size, we are all under the strict notion that we should stay away from sugar. But a new study shows that dried fruit needs to be on the "to eat" list since study subjects who eat dried fruit were shown to have healthier diets, lower body mass index, and smaller waists than those who don't eat dried fruit. Here's how it works.
NutritionPosted by
Womanly Live

The Top 7 Healthy Foods To Eat In Summers

Summers are all about consuming healthy foods that are rich in water content, vitamins, and minerals. Switching up heavy menu items with light, refreshing options will keep you active and hydrated on hot, sunny days. Weather transitions call for that much-needed up-gradation in our daily routine. One way to keep...
NutritionMedicineNet.com

What Are the 10 Best Foods to Eat?

It is said that to eat is a necessity, but to eat intelligently is an art. Mindful eating helps make food and medicine work efficiently. It boosts metabolism, builds immunity, and maintains a healthy mind. Studies suggest that food plays 70% of the role in helping to stay fit. The...
Food & DrinksTexarkana Gazette

Eat foods that chill you out

When Frank Sinatra sang, "Don't you know that it's worth/Every treasure on earth to be young at heart?" he was declaring how beneficial it is to be able to ignore your chronological age and feel younger than you are. German researchers agree. Their study, in Psychology and Aging, looked at more than 5,000 folks ages 40 and older and found that those who felt younger than their years had better cognitive functioning, less inflammation and joint pain and even lived longer than older-feeling peers.
Skin CareNY Daily News

Eat to glow: Foods that can boost skin health

The old axiom “you are what you eat” holds true. What we eat can play a huge role in the health of various areas of our bodies, including the brain and heart. And that list includes the skin. A trip to the supermarket or farmers market offers up a bounty of vanity fare as certain foods can turn around tired-looking skin and even offer some natural protection from the rays of the yellow orb above. “Skin health starts from the inside and is dependent on how well we nourish it through our dietary choices,” says dietitian Cindi Lockhart, owner of Lockhart Wellness Solutions.
Posted by
Heidi Vin Cohen

Five Foods To Eat To Heal an Injury

Muscle pains, tears, and strains do happen as we go about with our daily lives. Even so, no one likes to stay indoors because of an injury. That's why we always visit our physiotherapists because of muscle injuries.
NutritionNew Scientist

Removing junk food from our diets will be no easy task

ALMOST every month, a new piece of research emerges linking diets high in processed “junk” foods with obesity and poor health. It isn’t yet clear if the relationship is causal, and if so, what the mechanisms behind it may be. But insights are starting to emerge from trials that compare diets that are based on either ultra-processed foods or wholefoods, yet are carefully matched for nutrients in all other ways.