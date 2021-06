There are three separate construction projects located on E. Racine Street, between Forest Park Blvd and Randall Ave, which are scheduled this summer. The City of Janesville, Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), Chastain & Associates, and LaLonde Contractors have scheduled an informational virtual meeting on Thursday, June 10 from 6:00 PM until 6:40 PM. The meeting will provide a brief overview of each project including construction schedules, traffic control impacts, and the points of contact that are associated with each project. The meeting will conclude with a question and answer session. Below is a brief overview of each project and the meeting details follow: