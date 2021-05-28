Cancel
Ozona, TX

Weather Forecast For Ozona

Ozona News Alert
Ozona News Alert
OZONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aEVqx7v00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ozona, TX
ABOUT

With Ozona News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Ozona, TX
