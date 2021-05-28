Weather Forecast For Ozona
OZONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
