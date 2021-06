Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish is such a fervent fan of “The Office” that she has watched the series in full at least 14 times by her own estimation. “Every time I watch it, I understand something new, because I started at [age] 12,” she said last year to stars Steve Carell and Brian Baumgartner, the latter of whom hosts a podcast dedicated to the former NBC comedy. “And I honestly, if you asked my parents, most of the things that — this makes me sound so stupid — but most of the things that I know are because of ‘The Office.’”