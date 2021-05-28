Urban Decay Launches a Limited-Edition Prince Makeup Collection

Back in February, Cate Holstein hosted one of New York Fashion Week’s only in-person events, a drive-in movie screening in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Beamed onto a graffitied building, the Sean Baker–lensed film was a provocative glimpse of Khaite’s new direction, grittier and tougher than how the brand had often been perceived. Models in oversized leather jackets and thigh-high boots smashed car windows, ran from baton-wielding cops, and tormented unsuspecting men, all to the beat of Ace Frehley’s “Back in the New York Groove.” It was violent—you definitely weren’t expecting Soo Joo Park to break a bottle over a girl’s head—and evocative of an earlier New York, when Holstein recalls the “menacing quality” of downtown. That feeling returned during the pandemic, for better or worse, and has influenced a sharper, less decorative, “more deliberate” aesthetic at Khaite.