Urban Decay Launches a Limited-Edition Prince Makeup Collection

By Celia Shatzman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 19 days ago
Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to talk about the limited-edition cosmetics capsule created in collaboration with the Prince Estate and Urban Decay. The Purple One was the muse behind the collection, with the Prince Estate weighing in as part of itsmission to continue his legacy and inspire his fans. The line was introduced to the world with the “Living Loud in Color” campaign that celebrates Prince’s ethos of unabashedly being yourself, no matter what society says.

