Leicester City want to sign a proven striker this summer, we know this. With Tammy Abraham set to leave Chelsea – will the Foxes pounce?. While Brendan Rodgers has previously suggested strikers with fairly imposing, towering physiques are not ideal for his system, it would be wrong to categorise Abraham in that respect. He has so much more to offer than a basic, even elite target man: the Chelsea goalscorer is much faster than some fans realise, is an intelligent player who recognises teammates that possess the skills to enable his game to flourish.