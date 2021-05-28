Cancel
Wells, MN

Take advantage of Friday sun in Wells

Wells Bulletin
Wells Bulletin
 18 days ago

(WELLS, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wells:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aEVqebM00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 56 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wells, MN
