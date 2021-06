He missed an easy chance on the night Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time in its history, and then another. He missed the interviewer’s question amid the raucous celebrations going on in the background. He looks to have missed the Chelsea badge entirely in a now-famous freeze-frame that circulated on social media after the Blues won the cup. But if you are a Chelsea fan with a heart, chances are, none of these imperfections irked you, for Timo Werner has endeared himself to the faithful like few others.