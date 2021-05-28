Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Granby, CO

Granby Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Granby News Flash
Granby News Flash
 18 days ago

GRANBY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aEVqWUQ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance rain and snow showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance t-storms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Granby News Flash

Granby News Flash

Granby, CO
6
Followers
80
Post
795
Views
ABOUT

With Granby News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granby, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Granby, COPosted by
Granby News Flash

Monday sun alert in Granby — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GRANBY, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Granby. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Granby, COPosted by
Granby News Flash

Thursday has sun for Granby — 3 ways to make the most of it

(GRANBY, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Granby. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Grand County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grand by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the East Troublesome burn area. Some areas affected the Willow Creek valley along Highway 125, Drowsy Water Creek, and the East Troublesome Creek valley. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Grand The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Grand County in north central Colorado * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 222 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. There were two areas of heavy rainfall, one in the Troublesome Creek basin, the other between Highways 125 and 34 north of Grand Lake. This will cause small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Grand County TROUBLESOME CREEK is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."