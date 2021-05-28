Granby Daily Weather Forecast

GRANBY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 68 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance rain and snow showers during night High 64 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance t-storms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



