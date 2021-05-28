Granby Daily Weather Forecast
GRANBY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance rain and snow showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance t-storms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
