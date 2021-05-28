Weather Forecast For Tornillo

TORNILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 97 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 97 °F, low 66 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 96 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 93 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.