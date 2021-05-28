Weather Forecast For Tornillo
TORNILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 97 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 97 °F, low 66 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 96 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 93 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
