Brandon Belt was a top-5 hitter in 2020’s shortened season (min 170 PA), posting a career high 172 wRC+. He posted a career high hard hit rate of 46.9% and a career low strikeout rate of 20.1%. This season he has been a bit up and down but after a recent power surge, where he has hit three homers in five games, Belt is up to a 146 wRC+. Relative to last season, he has seen some significant dips in expected stats, is whiffing a ton more, and is striking out at one of the worst rates in the league. However, I’m not too sure he’s all deserving of his shortcomings and I think in due time we might be looking at the same, if not better, hitter that we saw from Belt last season.