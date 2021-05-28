Canisteo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Light Rain
- High 50 °F, low 39 °F
- 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night
- High 49 °F, low 41 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
