Canisteo, NY

Canisteo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Canisteo Journal
 18 days ago

CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aEVqQC400

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain

    • High 50 °F, low 39 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night

    • High 49 °F, low 41 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Canisteo, NY
ABOUT

With Canisteo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

