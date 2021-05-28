Friday rain in Canadian: Ideas to make the most of it
(CANADIAN, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Canadian Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canadian:
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.