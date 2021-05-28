Davenport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DAVENPORT, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
