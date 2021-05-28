Cancel
Unionville, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Unionville

Posted by 
Unionville News Alert
Unionville News Alert
 18 days ago

UNIONVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PimjE_0aEVpna600

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 50 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Unionville, MO
