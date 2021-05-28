4-Day Weather Forecast For Unionville
UNIONVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly Cloudy
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
