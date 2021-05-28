Seymour Daily Weather Forecast

SEYMOUR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 76 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



