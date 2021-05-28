Cancel
Seymour, TX

Seymour Daily Weather Forecast

Seymour Updates
Seymour Updates
 18 days ago

SEYMOUR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aEVploe00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seymour, TX
City
Seymour, TX
