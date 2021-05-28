Mission Daily Weather Forecast

MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 63 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 31 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 65 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.