Mission Daily Weather Forecast
MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
