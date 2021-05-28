Cancel
Mission, SD

Mission Daily Weather Forecast

Mission Digest
 18 days ago

MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aEVpj3C00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

