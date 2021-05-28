Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meeker, CO

Sun forecast for Meeker — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Meeker Times
Meeker Times
 18 days ago

(MEEKER, CO) A sunny Friday is here for Meeker, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Meeker:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aEVpiAT00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Meeker Times

Meeker Times

Meeker, CO
3
Followers
69
Post
392
Views
ABOUT

With Meeker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meeker, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Owyhee, NVPosted by
Owyhee Daily

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Owyhee

(OWYHEE, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Owyhee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wisdom, MTPosted by
Wisdom Digest

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Wisdom

(WISDOM, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wisdom. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Afton, OKPosted by
Afton (OK) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Afton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(AFTON, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Afton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Big Lake, MNPosted by
Big Lake (MN) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Big Lake — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BIG LAKE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Big Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Pevely, MOPosted by
Pevely (MO) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Pevely

(PEVELY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pevely. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.