Texans WR Cooks: Rookie QB Mills 'Can Sling It'

By Anthony Wood
TexansDaily
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xj3dU_0aEVphHk00

The Houston Texans rolled the dice in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft in selecting quarterback Davis Mills out of Stanford. Mills has the potential, but lacks experience and as a prospect could go either way.

But given how veteran Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks spoke about Mills on Thursday, it's safe to say the early signs are promising.

"Kid is smart, I mean, gosh, he went to Stanford," joked Cooks. "(He's) picking up the offense pretty fast, the guy can sling it, he's confident and you love to see that from a young guy."

Mills only made 11 starts in college due to a knee injury early on and then the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting the 2020 season. However, while there are inevitably improvements that he needs to make, he is seemingly off to a good OTA start.

In the meantime, while Mills adjusts to the rigors of the NFL, the Texans may need a stop-gap starter in place, given Deshaun Watson's ongoing civil lawsuits and prior trade request. As it stands, in addition to Mills, Houston has Tyrod Taylor and Jeff Driskel available at the position, with Taylor the most likely to start.

And while this change in QBs can be tough for some receivers, Cooks seems unconcerned.

"For me, it doesn't matter whose throwing me the ball," said Cooks. "I'm going to get on the same page with you and figure out how you like things to be done and put my spin on it. And we're going to go out there and ball."

Cooks is entering his second season in Houston, having recorded 1,150 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last year - a series of impressively productive performances that went largely unappreciated due to the Texans' eventual 4-12 record.

And for a QB rookie like Mills, knowing you have a receiver as productive and confident as Cooks to work with should go a long way to getting the most out of the smart youngster who "can sling it."

CONTINUE READING: Houston 'Hot Seat' As Texans Coach Culley Talks OTAs & Deshaun; 'I Make Decisions'

Houston, TX
TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

