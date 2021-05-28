4-Day Weather Forecast For Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.