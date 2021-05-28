Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onamia, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Onamia

Posted by 
Onamia Voice
Onamia Voice
 18 days ago

ONAMIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuiUc_0aEVpdkq00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 60 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Onamia Voice

Onamia Voice

Onamia, MN
9
Followers
81
Post
654
Views
ABOUT

With Onamia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frost, MN
City
Onamia, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Onamia, MNPosted by
Onamia Voice

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Onamia

(ONAMIA, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Onamia Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Onamia, MNPosted by
Onamia Voice

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(ONAMIA, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Onamia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!