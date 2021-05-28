Cancel
Borrego Springs, CA

Friday sun alert in Borrego Springs — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Borrego Springs News Flash
 18 days ago

(BORREGO SPRINGS, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Borrego Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aEVpcs700

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Borrego Springs, CA
