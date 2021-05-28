Cancel
Texas Parks And Wildlife Distributes Cash Locally

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $21.6 million in competitive local park grants. It helps fund projects that will create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities like nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks, and sports fields at 38 community parks state-wide. The city of Pittsburg is the recipient of a $700,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Fair Park. Proposed development and renovations include the all-inclusive play area, historic baseball plaza with renovation, pavilion, an outdoor stage with terraced seating, trails, fishing platform and boardwalk, food truck area, historic sidewalk renovation, parking, lighting, landscaping, signage, and professional services.

