Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shoals, IN

Shoals Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Shoals Dispatch
Shoals Dispatch
 18 days ago

SHOALS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqNt6_0aEVpZAo00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shoals Dispatch

Shoals Dispatch

Shoals, IN
16
Followers
74
Post
633
Views
ABOUT

With Shoals Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoals, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Shoals Dispatch

Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Shoals

(SHOALS, IN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Shoals Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Shoals, INPosted by
Shoals Dispatch

Jump on Shoals’s rainy forecast today

(SHOALS, IN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Shoals Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.