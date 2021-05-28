Morenci Daily Weather Forecast
MORENCI, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 52 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
