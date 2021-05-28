Morenci Daily Weather Forecast

MORENCI, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 52 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 73 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.