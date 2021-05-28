Cancel
Morenci, MI

Morenci Daily Weather Forecast

Morenci Times
MORENCI, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01B9oA_0aEVpYI500

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 52 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Morenci Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

