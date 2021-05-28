Say Goodbye to Sitcoms Forever
There was a time and it wasn’t even too long ago when sitcoms ruled the evenings for broadcast television. It was the case for decades of programming with some nights of sitcoms, hours worth of the programs, being nearly appointment television. But those days appear to be, at least for the short term, almost completely over. Networks are rethinking their models in a new age of programming and sitcoms aren’t part of the plan. In fact, for the time being, that format is looking like it’s almost completely dead.www.giantfreakinrobot.com