Say Goodbye to Sitcoms Forever

We have all been through those toxic relationships. Whether it’s a boyfriend or a close friend, there is a deep emotional drain that is sucked out of us. When we are pushed to the breaking point, sometimes we have to make those difficult decisions. Non-binary talent PLEXXAGLASS is cutting the negativity out of their life with new single “DYD”. The empowering track grabs your attention through fiery vocals and bold, booming instrumentation. Holding nothing back, they bare it all in this fiercely strong song. PLEXXAGLASS shares of the tune, “This song is a detox. It hurts to reevaluate friendships and relationships that have turned sour, but there always is a tipping point, and when that happens, you just have to cut the cord… and Don’t You Dare look back…”