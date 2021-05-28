Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Say Goodbye to Sitcoms Forever

By Doug Norrie
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There was a time and it wasn’t even too long ago when sitcoms ruled the evenings for broadcast television. It was the case for decades of programming with some nights of sitcoms, hours worth of the programs, being nearly appointment television. But those days appear to be, at least for the short term, almost completely over. Networks are rethinking their models in a new age of programming and sitcoms aren’t part of the plan. In fact, for the time being, that format is looking like it’s almost completely dead.

www.giantfreakinrobot.com
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Chuck Lorre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Show#Sitcoms#Broadcast Television#United States#Nbc#Fox#Abc#Big Bang Theory#Cbs#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesgeekgirlauthority.com

Netflix Says Goodbye to JUPITER’S LEGACY and Hello to SUPERCROOKS

Millarworld took to Twitter today to drop some pretty bummer news. While they don’t outright say that Jupiter’s Legacy has been canceled, they shared that Netflix has released the cast from their contracts. While I thoroughly enjoyed the superhero series, I can completely understand many people’s issues with pacing and being thrown between two different stories. But, its focus on the heroes’ personal lives and family tensions is what truly drew me in.
TV & VideosVanity Fair

Wrap Party: Saying Goodbye to Pose, the Kardashians, and More

GRACE AND FRANKIE (Netflix) Age was nothing but a number for Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, the dynamic duo at the center of Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris’s comedy—and the obvious winners of the “TV casts we’d most like to share a bottle of wine with” award. POSE (FX)
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Kardashians’ Say Goodbye, ‘Lupin,’ ‘Blindspotting’

A celebrity spin on 'The Dating Game' and the revived 'Tuca & Bertie' are also due to premiere in the next seven days. An era of reality TV ends this week when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs its final episode ever. Also on tap are the return of a Netflix international hit, a TV adaptation of the critically acclaimed movie Blindspotting and the post-Netflix revival of Tuca & Bertie.
TV & VideosWFMZ-TV Online

Sunrise show says goodbye to producer Gina Johnson

Our 69 News at Sunrise executive producer helps make the magic happen every morning. Gina Johnson helps write the news scripts and choose the stories that go in the newscast. She's been with the station for 11 years, and Friday was her last day. The 69 News team wanted to...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Michael Connelly says goodbye, and hello, to ‘Bosch’

The seventh and final season of Bosch, Amazon’s hit series about a tough but righteous Los Angeles police detective, drops June 25. Harry Bosch’s creator, bestselling author Michael Connelly, won’t have time to miss him. About midway through filming the last season, Connelly, an executive producer and writer for the...
Entertainmentnews8000.com

Michelle Poedel says goodbye

News 8 Now’s Michelle Poedel is moving on. Chief Meteorologist Bill Graul and Jennifer Livingston were here this morning to help her say goodbye. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TV & Videosgossipbucket.com

Tig Notaro Flew in to Say Goodbye to Conan

It was a mutual lovefest on Tig Notaro’s last Conan appearance, which she apparently flew in from Tribeca Film Festival for. She came home, took a shower, pretended to be impressed with how much her... More »
Farmington, MIfarmingtonvoice.com

Farmington High Theatre says ‘Goodbye 2020’

While 2020 was a stressful year, Farmington High Theatre has decided to give it the sendoff it truly deserves. Part musical, part written word, “Goodbye 2020!” premieres Friday, June 4, 7:30 p.m., at https://youtu.be/dDLX4fQT6A8. The link will remain on the Farmington Public Schools TV-10 channel, so audiences can view it at their leisure.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Chris Harrison Is Saying Goodbye to the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise for Good

Calling all Bachelor fans, we’ve got huge news. Chris Harrison will not be returning to the franchise. Deadline broke the news on Tuesday (just hours after the premiere of season 17 of The Bachelorette) that the series host has exited the franchise for good. Per the outlet, Harrison reached an eight-figure settlement with ABC for his departure.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Soul Food Mahanakorn is the latest to say goodbye

Thonglor popular diner Soul Food Mahanakorn, together with its spin-off eatery Soul Food 555, waved its last goodbye on June 7 after over ten years of being beloved among Thai and international foodies. Owner Jarrett Wrisley took to the restaurant's Instagram account to announce the heartbreaking news. "We’re closing Soul...
CelebritiesExtra

Billy Porter on Saying Goodbye to His ‘Pose’ Character Pray Tell

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour was with Billy Porter on the red carpet at the “Pose” series finale event in Pasadena over the weekend. Porter said saying goodbye to his character Pray Tell was “bittersweet,” adding, “I had the opportunity to use Pray Tell as a surrogate and proxy for my own healing.”
Musicgrimygoods.com

PLEXXAGLASS says goodbye to toxicity with new single “DYD”

We have all been through those toxic relationships. Whether it’s a boyfriend or a close friend, there is a deep emotional drain that is sucked out of us. When we are pushed to the breaking point, sometimes we have to make those difficult decisions. Non-binary talent PLEXXAGLASS is cutting the negativity out of their life with new single “DYD”. The empowering track grabs your attention through fiery vocals and bold, booming instrumentation. Holding nothing back, they bare it all in this fiercely strong song. PLEXXAGLASS shares of the tune, “This song is a detox. It hurts to reevaluate friendships and relationships that have turned sour, but there always is a tipping point, and when that happens, you just have to cut the cord… and Don’t You Dare look back…”
Ottumwa, IAkyoutv.com

KYOU News team says goodbye to fellow reporter

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - KYOU 15′s James Barrickman has reached the end of his time here in Ottumwa and is now taking his talents to a new news station in Las Vegas, Nevada. The news team wanted to take the time out to wish him luck on his new adventure. News Director, Anne Hughes, says she was impressed by his work ethic upon their first meeting.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Kimberly J. Brown Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

While GENERAL HOSPITAL hasn’t actually shown the final fate of the fake Nurse Chloe Jennings (let alone reveal her real name!), Kimberly J. Brown appears to have finished her run on the soap as she took to social media to look back at the experience. “Being on GH was a total blast,” she declared. “And the definite icing on the cake was working with Kirsten Storms (Maxie).”
TV ShowsJezebel

Goodbye to Judge Judy, Who Said Goodbye Without Saying Goodbye

“Um” is not an answer and “goodbye” is not a sendoff—at least not in the world of Judge Judith Sheindlin. According to multiple reports, Tuesday’s episode of Judge Judy featured the last of the 12,500+ cases heard by the TV judge in her 25 years on air. The dispute was over...drywall.