Candor Weather Forecast
CANDOR, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog during night
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
