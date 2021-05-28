Cancel
Candor, NC

Candor Weather Forecast

CANDOR, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aEVpTsS00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

