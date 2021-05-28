Dannemora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DANNEMORA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly Cloudy
- High 51 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 57 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
