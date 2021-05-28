Hillsboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HILLSBORO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
