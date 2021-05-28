Cancel
Hillsboro, KS

Hillsboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Hillsboro Daily
Hillsboro Daily
 18 days ago

HILLSBORO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aEVpR7000

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hillsboro Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

