Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A rainy Friday in Junction — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Junction Updates
Junction Updates
 18 days ago

(JUNCTION, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Junction Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Junction:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aEVpQEH00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Junction Updates

Junction Updates

Junction, TX
5
Followers
67
Post
446
Views
ABOUT

With Junction Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Junction, TXPosted by
Junction Updates

Get weather-ready — Junction’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Junction: Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Junction, TXPosted by
Junction Updates

Junction forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Junction: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;