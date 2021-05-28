Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, MT

Columbus Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Columbus News Watch
Columbus News Watch
 18 days ago

COLUMBUS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aEVpPLY00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance light rain then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Columbus News Watch

Columbus News Watch

Columbus, MT
15
Followers
73
Post
539
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Weather Forecast#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Columbus, MTPosted by
Columbus News Watch

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(COLUMBUS, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Columbus. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Columbus, MTPosted by
Columbus News Watch

Saturday sun alert in Columbus — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(COLUMBUS, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Columbus. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Columbus, MTPosted by
Columbus News Watch

Get weather-ready — Columbus’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Columbus: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Rain Showers Likely; Saturday, May 22: Chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night;
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.