Columbus Weather Forecast
COLUMBUS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance light rain then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.