Karnes City, TX

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Karnes City Today
Karnes City Today
 18 days ago

(KARNES CITY, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Karnes City Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Karnes City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MinZ_0aEVpOi300

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Karnes City, TX
ABOUT

With Karnes City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

