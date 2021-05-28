Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities
(KARNES CITY, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Karnes City Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Karnes City:
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.