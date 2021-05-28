Haskell Weather Forecast
HASKELL, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
