4-Day Weather Forecast For David City
DAVID CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.