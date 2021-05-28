4-Day Weather Forecast For David City

DAVID CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 64 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 16 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 64 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



