Wilton, ME

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wilton

Posted by 
Wilton News Alert
Wilton News Alert
 18 days ago

WILTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJqK9_0aEVpL3s00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wilton News Alert

Wilton News Alert

With Wilton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

