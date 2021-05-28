Daily Weather Forecast For Carrabelle
CARRABELLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
