Concrete, WA

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Concrete

Posted by 
Concrete Updates
Concrete Updates
 18 days ago

(CONCRETE, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Concrete Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Concrete:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aEVpJIQ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Concrete Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

