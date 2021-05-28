Cancel
Colfax, WA

Weather Forecast For Colfax

Colfax Today
Colfax Today
 18 days ago

COLFAX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aEVpHWy00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Colfax, WA
