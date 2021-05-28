Weather Forecast For Colfax
COLFAX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
