Hagerstown Weather Forecast
HAGERSTOWN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.