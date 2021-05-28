Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hagerstown, IN

Hagerstown Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Hagerstown News Beat
Hagerstown News Beat
 18 days ago

HAGERSTOWN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aEVpGeF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hagerstown News Beat

Hagerstown News Beat

Hagerstown, IN
27
Followers
79
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hagerstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hagerstown, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related