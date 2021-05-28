4-Day Weather Forecast For Avalon
AVALON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 66 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
