Soda Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
