Soda Springs, ID

Soda Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Soda Springs Voice
Soda Springs Voice
 18 days ago

SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aEVpEsn00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Soda Springs, ID
