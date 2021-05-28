Weather Forecast For Butler
BUTLER, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
