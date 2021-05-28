Cancel
Weaverville, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Weaverville

Posted by 
Weaverville Updates
Weaverville Updates
 18 days ago

WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aEVpALt00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 47 °F
    • 1 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 106 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

