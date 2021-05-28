Weather Forecast For Roundup
ROUNDUP, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
