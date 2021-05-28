Daily Weather Forecast For Maricopa
MARICOPA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 101 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
