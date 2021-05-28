Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crane, TX

Weather Forecast For Crane

Posted by 
Crane Post
Crane Post
 18 days ago

CRANE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aEVp48m00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crane Post

Crane Post

Crane, TX
7
Followers
68
Post
565
Views
ABOUT

With Crane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crane, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Crane, TXPosted by
Crane Post

Crane gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CRANE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Crane area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at 910 S Gaston St. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Alon at 901 S Gaston St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
smcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.