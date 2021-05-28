Weather Forecast For Crane
CRANE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
