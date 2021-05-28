Cancel
Eureka, MT

Eureka Daily Weather Forecast

Eureka News Flash
Eureka News Flash
 18 days ago

EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDGtE_0aEVp2NK00

  • Friday, May 28

    Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Eureka News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

