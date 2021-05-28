Eureka Daily Weather Forecast
EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
